Britney Spears Says She Is 'Having a Baby' in Instagram Post

Britney Spears says she is expecting! The 40-year-old singer took to Instagram on Monday to say that she has a baby on the way with her fiancé, Sam Asghari. Spears is already mom to Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15, with her ex-husband, Kevin Federline.

Spears revealed her exciting news alongside a photo of a cup of tea and flowers.

"I lost so much weight to go on my Maui trip only to gain it back 🤷🏼‍♀️🤷🏼‍♀️🤷🏼‍♀️ … I thought 'Geez … what happened to my stomach???' My husband said 'No you’re food pregnant silly 🤪 !!!'" Spears wrote, referencing Asghari, 28, whom she's yet to wed.

"So I got a pregnancy test … and uhhhhh well … I am having a baby 👶🏼," she continued. " … 4 days later I got a little more food pregnant 🤰🏼🙈🙈🙈 It’s growing!!! If 2 are in there … I might just loose it 😬😬😬😬😬😬"

Spears said that, in the wake of her news, she "obviously won’t be going out as much due to the paps getting their money 💴 shot of me 📸 like they unfortunately already have …"

"It’s hard because when I was pregnant I had perinatal depression … I have to say it is absolutely horrible 😔 … women didn’t talk about it back then … some people considered it dangerous if a woman complained like that with a baby inside her," she wrote. "… but now women talk about it everyday … thank Jesus we don’t have to keep that pain a reserved proper secret 🤫 😬😬😬"

As she moves along in her pregnancy, Spears said she'll be "doing yoga 🧘‍♀️ every day" and "spreading lots of joy and love 💕!!!"

Spears' friend Paris Hilton was delighted by the news, commenting, "Congratulations sis!! I'm so excited for you!! Love you!!!"

However, the singer's caption left some fans confused as she referenced being pregnant with a baby and with food. ET has reached out to Spears' lawyer and Asghari's rep for comment.

Spears and Asghari announced their engagement in September, after meeting in 2016. During Spears' court testimony in June, she revealed that she wanted to get married and have a baby, and alleged that her conservatorship prevented her from doing so.

"I was told right now, in the conservatorship, I’m not able to get married or have a baby. I have an IUD [intrauterine device] inside of myself right now so I don’t get pregnant," she said. "I wanted to take the IUD out, so I can start trying to have a baby. But this so-called team won’t let me go to the doctor to take it out, because they don’t want me to have children, any more children."

After Spears' conservatorship was terminated in November, the singer took to Instagram to reveal she had babies on the brain. The singer posted a black-and-white photo of a person's feet and a child on their tippy toes.

"I'm thinking about having another baby !!! I wonder if this one is a girl ... she's on her toes reaching for something … that's for sure 🐣🙊💋💅🏼 !!!!" Spears captioned her post.

"I hope she has great calves like that!" Asghari commented. "That genetic wouldn’t be coming from me 😂 #chickenleg."

When ET spoke with Asghari last month, he gushed about his life with his fiancée.

"Everything’s amazing," he said. "We’re so excited to start a new chapter, and everything’s so positive from here on out."