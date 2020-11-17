Britney Spears Says She's Working on Herself Amid 39th Birthday Trip to Hawaii

As she prepares to kick off the last year of her thirties, Britney Spears says she's "doing that whole work on yourself thing." The songstress marks her 39th birthday on Dec. 2, but got the party started early by heading on a vacation to Hawaii with boyfriend Sam Asghari, who expressed his excitement about celebrating his "lioness."

On Monday, Spears posted a slideshow of snaps showing her relaxing on a luxurious aircraft. The post showed an array of healthy food laid out, including strawberries, broccoli, kiwifruit and oranges.

"I’m doing that whole work on yourself thing at the moment ☀️🍍🥦🌹🍊💅🏼 !!! PS ... I wanted to get creative 😜💋🍽 !!!," she wrote alongside the images.

The next post showed Spears and Asghari, posing next to their plane, wearing masks.

"Felt like a little trip to paradise for an early birthday celebration ✈️🌺☀️🌴💕💋🤸🏼‍♀️🙊🎂🌟 !!!!!!!!! @samasghari," the singer captioned the post.

Another post showed the couple at their destination -- the picturesque island of Maui in Hawaii. Spears shared two selfies of the pair, poking her tongue out in one snap.

"We be like ...... in Maui 😉😉😉 !!!! PS .... don’t mind my hair 💁🏼‍♀️ !!!!" she wrote.

Asghari also shared photos from the plane and the couple's arrival in Maui on his Instagram account.



"Hang loose 🤙🏾 trip to paradise to celebrate 🎉 lioness’s Early Birthday 🥳😍," he wrote.

The trip comes following family turmoil, with Spears requesting in November that her father, Jamie Spears, get "suspended immediately" from his role as her co-conservator.

