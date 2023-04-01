Britney Spears Seen Without Her Wedding Ring Day After Sam Asghari Posts Wedding-Band Selfies

And the plot thickens.

Just one day after Sam Asghari poked fun at reports he ditched his wedding ring -- which was followed by him posting a slew of wedding-band selfies -- Britney Spears has now been spotted out in Puerto Rico without her wedding ring.

According to photos obtained by Page Six, the "Oops!....I Did It Again" singer on Saturday hit up a Starbucks in the beachside town of Dorado without her wedding ring. Spears, wearing a colorful romper, was also spotted with a mystery man, but the outlet reports, citing a source, that the individual is actually a member of her "security personnel."

In any event, Spears looked carefree while scanning the menu. Page Six reports that, at one point, Spears could be seen taking a sip from her cup as she looked up at the unidentified man. A source told the outlet that they ordered and left in the same car together.

The Starbucks run comes just one day after Britney's husband went all out to assure fans he did not ditch his wedding ring completely, contrary to photos that surfaced. Asghari sought to set the record straight by posting a few selfies as he proudly posed with his silver wedding band.

One pic featured Asghari hilariously holding his ring finger up to his mouth, à la Dr. Evil. Asghari included the laughing crying emoji with that particular shot.

As for the reason he took off the ring in the first place, Brandon Cohen, Asghari's rep from BAC Talent, previously told ET, "Sam is not having marital issues. He simply took off his ring because he is filming a movie."

Asghari posted the selfies amid Spears' beach vacation without him. For what it's worth, Spears posted a since-deleted video on Friday showing her dancing without her wedding ring.