Britney Spears Shares Insight Into Her Relationship With Sons Sean Preston and Jayden James Federline

Motherhood has Britney Spears feeling a little emotional. On Sunday, the “Baby One More Time” singer shared an update about her and boyfriend, Sam Asghari’s, newest puppy, Sawyer, which got her thinking about her sons, Jayden James and Sean Preston Federline.

“My baby is getting bigger 🐶 … I will just say it just like when my boys got bigger,” the 40-year-old pop star wrote next to a series of photos of her looking into the camera while wearing a heart-print dress and holding her new puppy.

“IT LITERALLY SUCKS. They dont need me anymore … I’ve cried oceans 🌊 for my boys and I’m not lying !!!! Hopefully one day I can show recent pics of us but in the meantime, I respect their wishes 🤷🏼‍♀️😂💋 !!!! Oh well … but Sawyer … yes, he’s bigger but he will always need me and I like that 😝😍🤓 !!!!”

Spears is mother to Sean Preston, 16, and 15-year-old Jayden James, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Kevin Federline. For the last few years, the singer’s sons have largely remained out of the spotlight. In October, the “Boys” singer shared sweet memories of her kids, with a series of beachside throwbacks.

"So bittersweet to see them get older … why can't they just stay babies forever 🥺 ???," Spears captioned the throwback pics. "They will always be MINE 👩‍👦‍👦💋❤️ !!!!!"

The previous month, Spears got a little emotional as she shared an update on her teenagers. The GRAMMY-winning singer penned a special dedication to her sons, who had recently celebrated their birthdays, and noted how they want to live their lives privately.

“It makes me crazy because they are so tall and geez they are still growing 😳😳😳 !!! They went to a dance last week and I cried for two days 😭😭😭 my babies in a suit,” she wrote in part.

“It’s crazy !!! And girls get ready cause my boys are so handsome 🥰🥰🥰 !!! I truly believe this quote which is why I wanted to share it … there’s a lot I can’t share with you all because my kids are very private which I love but I will tell you they are both extremely talented and I’m so incredibly blessed to have these two little men in my life ❤️🙏🏼 !!! And if they’re reading this … which I’m pretty sure they’re not … I love you two little devils so much 😈❤️😈 !!!” she added.

In March, prior to her conservatorship hearing, a source spoke with ET about the singer’s relationship with her kids. "Britney loves her boys and misses them every day she doesn't see them," the source said. "The boys try to visit as much as possible to spend quality time together. Her kids are what she's most proud of in her life. She wants nothing more than to be with them any time she can."