Britney Spears Showers Boyfriend Sam Asghari With Praise for His Support During the 'Hardest Years of My Life'

Britney Spears is showing her boyfriend some love. The singer took to Instagram on Wednesday to shower Sam Asghari with praise for his support during the last few tumultuous years.

Spears, 39, shares a snapshot of herself and Asghari standing next to each other outside, in a shaded area. Spears, rocking a white midriff, smiles broadly as Asghari, in a black tank top, displays a subtle smirk.

"Not only has this cute a**hole been with me through the hardest years of my life but he happens to be an extremely good cook," Spears captioned the pic, along with a chef emoji.

She also put the call out into the universe to get her boyfriend cast in any future installments in the Fast & Furious franchise, sharing, "Don’t miss out on your next star!'

Asghari has been standing by his girlfriend's side as an outspoken supporter throughout her legal woes and conservatorship battle that played out in the public eye over the past few years.

Her relationship with Asghari played a significant role in her explosive courtroom testimony earlier this year, when Spears claimed that, under her conservatorship, she is unable to get married or have another baby.

"Britney and Sam basically live their life as a couple under curfew. She wants to be free of all the restrictions and she is ready to fight for her life because that is what this is," a source told ET. "Sam feels so proud of Britney for finally having this moment. It's her liberation and it's a long time coming."

Even with Spears' ongoing court battle, ET's source said that she and her 27-year-old beau are "stronger than ever."

"Sam loves her very much. They understand each other on a deep level," the source said. "Their love is often childlike and fun, but it is also deep and serious. They have overcome so much, which has balanced them out, but also showed them that they can do anything together."

