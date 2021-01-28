Britney Spears Tags Ex Justin Timberlake as She Dances to His Song on Instagram

Justin Timberlake had Britney Spears in the mood to shake it last week. Spears took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a sultry dancing video of herself moving to JAY-Z's 2013 song, "Holy Grail," which features vocals from Timberlake.

Spears, who split from Timberlake in 2002 after three years together, wore a black cropped turtleneck and plaid shorts in the video. And she even tagged her ex in her caption.

"Danced in my black 🐢 neck last week to HOLY GRAIL !!!! I KNOW ... turtle necks are SO ME 😂💁🏼‍♀️✨💃🏼 !!!! @justintimberlake," Spears wrote.

This isn't the first time Spears has danced to one of Timberlake's songs on social media. Last April, she reflected on their breakup while praising his track, "Filthy" -- and he responded!

"This is my version of Snapchat or TikTok or whatever the cool thing you're supposed to do these days ????!!!!! As you can see I’m not really dancing folks …… I’m just very bored ?," she wrote. "PS I know we had one of the world's biggest breakups 20 years ago …… but hey the man is a genius !!!! Great song JT ✨ !!!! Pssss if you KNOW WHAT'S GOOD ? !!!!!!"

Timberlake responded to Spears' post with a crying-laughing emoji and a few raised hands.

