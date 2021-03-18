Britney Spears' Time With Her Sons Is a 'Bit of a Juggling Act,' Source Says

Maintaining a healthy personal life and private life is always a difficult balancing act. In recent years, Britney Spears' life as a mother and a celebrity has proven to be something of a delicate line to walk.

As the singer's private life and publicly tumultuous rise to fame have been in the spotlight in recent months due to the recent documentary New York Times Presents: Framing Britney Spears, the songstress has been trying to spend more time with her kids, a source tells ET.

"Britney loves her boys and misses them every day she doesn't see them," the source says. "The boys try to visit as much as possible to spend time quality together."

Spears, 39, is the mother of two boys -- Sean Preston, 15, and Jayden James, 14 -- whom she shares with ex-husband Kevin Federline.

"Her kids are what she's most proud of in her life," the source adds. "She wants nothing more than to be with them any time she can."

The challenge -- as Spears recently addressed earlier this month when she shared a rare snapshot of her and her two sons on Instagram -- is allowing them to have privacy and not get caught up in the media spotlight that often looms over her.

"The boys adore their mom and want to see her and be there to support her, but they also want to stay out of the limelight," the source shares. "It's a bit of a juggling act but it is worth it to spent time with her."

The source adds, "The other day she had a wonderful visit with the boys, which she never takes for granted because she knows their busy teenagers who enjoy hanging out with their friends."

On March 1, Spears took to Instagram to share a sweet photo of her and her kids, standing together in an open field.

"It’s so crazy how time flies .... My boys are so big now 👩‍👦‍👦 !!!!" Spears captioned the pic. "I’m extremely lucky because my two babies are such gentleman and so kind that I must have done something right. I haven’t posted pictures of them for some time cause they’re at the age where they want to express their own identities and I totally get it."

In the wake of the release of New York Times Presents: Framing Britney Spears, the singer has been inundated with a renewed public attention toward both her conservatorship battle and the mistreatment she's faced in the press over the course of her career.

