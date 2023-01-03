Brody Jenner Expecting First Child With Girlfriend Tia Blanco

Brody Jenner is going to be a dad! Over the weekend, the former The Hills star kicked off 2023 by sharing that he and his girlfriend, Tiarah "Tia" Blanco, are expecting their first child.

"To start off this new year, we’d like to take this opportunity to wish all of our friends, family and followers health, happiness & an abundance of love," Jenner, 39, wrote. "We truly appreciate & love you all. We are excited to share with you the blessing of a new life in the new year…Our little angel is on their way 💙 Happy new year!"

The caption was accompanied by a video of Blanco getting an ultrasound. In the clip, the parents-to-be react as the technician allows them to hear their baby’s heartbeat.

Jenner’s brother, Brandon Jenner, took to the comments to share his excitement.

"Welcome to the family little one! We've got plenty of cousins waiting for you 😁💜💜," he wrote.

Jenner’s mother, Linda Thompson, also shared her excitement for her new grandchild.

"So happy that you are sharing this news so I can tell everybody I meet on the street now! Lol I have been keeping this secret, but it's been so hard! We are so happy! Love you both so much… Love all three of you so much!"

So far, Jenner and Blanco, 25, have not shared any further details about the pregnancy.

The former reality TV star and the professional surfer’s baby news comes almost seven months after they confirmed their relationship. At the time, Jenner made the reveal with a video of his girl, set to Stevie Wonder’s "Isn’t She Lovely?"

Prior to his relationship with Blanco, Jenner was married to Kaitlynn Carter. The pair split in 2019, a year after they tied the knot during a non-legally binding ceremony.

In 2021, Carter shared that she welcomed her first child, a baby boy named Rowan Carter Brock, with her boyfriend, Kristopher Brock.

At the time, Jenner took to the comments to send well-wishes to his ex.

"Congrats Kait!" The Hills: New Beginnings star wrote in the comments. "You are gonna be the best mom."