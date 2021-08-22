Brooke Shields Gets Tearful Dropping Daughter Off to Start College: 'We Are So Proud'

Brooke Shields' little girl is flying the nest. The actress took to Instagram on Saturday to share some snapshots of the family helping daughter Rowan Francis get settled in at her college dorm.

The cover photo of the slideshow Shields posted shows the proud mom sitting in her daughter's dorm, as Rowan stands behind her with her arms around her shoulders in a loving embrace as they smile for the camera.

"My unique and extraordinary baby girl spreading her wings," Shields, 56, wrote in the caption. "I love you so. We are so proud of you."

Another photo in the series showed Rowen surrounded by her mom, her dad, screenwriter Chris Henchy, and her 15-year-old sister, Grier Hammond.

Shields also shared a video showing off the lovely campus, including some of the unnamed school's beautiful architecture and well-maintained lawns, another pic of the pair hugging in front of a brick building, and a beautiful nighttime shot of the university's gorgeous chapel backlit by what looks like spotlights.

Shields also shared a video of the drive home, after leaving her little girl at her new abode for the coming semester. The video shows the road through the front windshield before she turns the camera around to reveal her own tear-filled eyes.

"This was the saddest drive away from anywhere I’ve ever had to make," she wrote. "But my baby is BEGINNING one of the most important adventures of her life to date…NOW!"

Back in June, Shields celebrated Rowan's big prom night, shortly before graduating, and revealed that her daughter managed to reuse Shields' red dress from the 1998 Golden Globes.

"I thought it was a special night when I was nominated for a Golden Globe and wore this dress in 1998, but nothing could have prepared me to see my daughter wearing it to her prom ❤️," Shields captioned the pic. "Proud mama!"