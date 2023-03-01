Brooke Shields Says She Spent Her Life 'Doing Whatever' People Wanted in 'Pretty Baby' Documentary Trailer

Brooke Shields is looking back on her life and career in the new documentary, Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields.

The upcoming doc, which drops Monday, April 3 on Hulu and is directed by Lana Wilson (who also directed Taylor Swift's doc Miss Americana), chronicles Shields' transformation from "a sexualized young girl to a woman discovering her power," according to the announcement, and promises to hold "a mirror up to society that objectifies women and girls." Shields' story, through the film, "shows the perils and triumphs of gaining agency in a hostile world."

"I spent my life owing people things, doing whatever they wanted. And finally, I asked myself, 'Who will I be if I don't allow that anymore?'" the actress and businesswoman says in the brief teaser trailer, released Wednesday.

The 68-minute film follows Shields through her childhood and complex relationship with her mother and manager, Teri Shields. Shields’ professional career began at 11 months old, working as a child model before starring in Louis Malle’s controversial film Pretty Baby at 12 years old. She became the face of the '80s with Calvin Klein jeans ads and leading roles in The Blue Lagoon and Endless Love, navigating the unrelenting scrutiny of the press and a culture that wanted to commodify her. After defying stereotypes by going to college, Shields re-enters the entertainment industry as an adult, but it isn’t until she begins to trust herself and her instincts that she’s able to find her identity and voice.

Watch the teaser trailer below.

Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields is produced by Christine O'Malley and Jack Turner, alongside executive producers Wilson, Ali Wentworth, Alyssa Mastromonaco, George Stephanopoulos, Jay Peterson, Todd Lubin, Jacqueline Glover and Jennifer Joseph. It is the first project from BedBy8, the production company by Wentworth, Stephanopoulos and Mastromonaco.