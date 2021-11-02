'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' to End After Season 8

Brooklyn Nine-Nine is signing off.

NBC's half-hour police comedy, led by Andy Samberg and Andre Braugher, will end after a shortened eighth season, which has been pushed to the 2021-22 television season, the network announced Thursday. The final season will consist of 10 episodes, which will bring the total count to 153.

“I’m so thankful to NBC and Universal Television for allowing us to give these characters and our fans the ending they deserve,” said executive producer Dan Goor. “When Mike Schur and I first pitched the pilot episode to Andy, he said, ‘I'm in, but I think the only way to tell this story is over exactly 153 episodes,’ which was crazy because that was exactly the number Mike and I had envisioned.

“I feel incredibly lucky to have worked with this amazing cast and crew for eight seasons. They are not only among the most talented people in the business, they are all good human beings who have become a family," Goor continued. "But most of all, I feel lucky that we have had the best fans in the world. Fans who literally saved us from cancellation. Fans who fill us with joy. Ending the show was a difficult decision, but ultimately, we felt it was the best way to honor the characters, the story and our viewers. I know some people will be disappointed it’s ending so soon, but honestly, I’m grateful it lasted this long. Title of my sex tape.”

Brooklyn Nine-Nine won two Golden Globes in 2014 for Best TV Comedy Series and Best Performance by an Actor in a Comedy Series for Samberg's performance as Detective Jake Peralta. Braugher has been nominated for four Emmys for Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for playing Captain Raymond Holt.

It was revealed in an exclusive ET sit-down last year that season 8 will likely address the current state of the world, including police brutality (watch the interview below).

Additional statements on Brooklyn Nine-Nine's final season below.

“I still remember the palpable excitement that night in 2018 when we announced Brooklyn Nine-Nine would be returning to its rightful home at NBC,” said Lisa Katz, President of Scripted Content at NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. “We’ve always loved these characters and the way they make us laugh while also masterfully weaving in storylines that make us reflect as well. A big thank you to our wonderful partners -- Dan Goor, the writers, producers and the incredibly talented cast and crew -- for a comedy whose legacy will stand the test of time.”

“Brooklyn Nine-Nine has been one of the jewels in our comedy crown. It’s had an incredible run across not one but two networks, garnered widespread acclaim and captured the hearts of fans all over the world,” said Pearlena Igbokwe, Chairman of Universal Studio Group. “We extend our deepest gratitude to Andy Samberg, Andre Braugher and our entire wonderful ensemble, and our amazingly talented writers, producers and crew. And a special thanks to our brilliant showrunner Dan Goor, who could have rested on his laurels after season one but never took his foot off the hilarious gas pedal. B99, it’s been NOICE!”

For more on the series, watch below.

To stay up to date on breaking TV news, sign up for ET's daily newsletter.