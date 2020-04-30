Brooks Laich Says He's Uninterested in Sex While Quarantining Separately From Julianne Hough

Brooks Laich is opening up about being away from his wife, Julianne Hough, during the coronavirus pandemic.

The 36-year-old hockey player and the 31-year-old dancer have been quarantining separately, Laich in Idaho while Hough remains in Los Angeles. On Wednesday, Laich talked about what he's been doing in Idaho on his iHeartRadio podcast, How Men Think, and said he's had a low sex drive.

"It's all Idaho bush, I'm cutting down trees, clearing brush," he said about a typical day. "After that, I cook supper and I make a fire and then I'm wiped out -- I really don't have a sexual charge, I'm so wiped out. During this quarantine time, I'm not in the proximity to my wife. I'm not in the same room with her, and with what I'm doing here, that my sex drive wouldn't be at its peak."

"I would probably lose my sex drive when stress ramps up, that's just what I feel in this situation," he added.

Laich and Hough got married in Idaho in July 2017. During the podcast, he was also asked if they were considering having a child during the coronavirus pandemic since there is "nothing else" to do, which he shut down.

"That reason is so bad because who knows, [restrictions] could lift in a month, it could lift in two weeks," he noted. "Just because you have nothing else to do right now, that's not a reason to bring a life into the world. You can still have sex without having to create a baby. Like, the world is going to come back, the economy is going to open up, travel will open up again … I don't foresee us being on lockdown for the next four years where it’s like we’ve got nothing else to do, we might as well have a baby."

Earlier this month, a source told ET that Laich and Hough haven't been self-isolating together because they prefer different scenery.

"Julianne is an L.A. girl and wanted to be home during the quarantine, and Brooks loves Idaho and wanted to be out in the country," the source said. "They talk often but this is a very hard time. They've been working on their marriage and being apart is not easy."

Last week, Laich opened up about his decision to quarantine alone in Idaho except for his dog, Koda, and said he was doing some important work on his house that he bought in 2014.

"There's a part of me that enjoys isolation and there's a part of me that just gets drained when I'm around too many people," he said during an episode of his podcast. "I think I'm an introvert by nature. I love having my dog. If it wasn't for my dog, I'd probably be a little more antsy with the isolation. But I do miss the friendships and companionships where you do get to hug somebody and be in the same room."

Hough also recently talked about spending time by herself -- though she's also been snapped hanging out with 38-year-old actor Ben Barnes -- during the national health emergency in an Instagram Live session with Oprah Magazine's digital director, Arianna Davis.



"I don't feel lonely, but I definitely feel alone. I think there's a big difference," Hough said. "I feel alone... I miss people a lot, I wanna hug them and talk to them, but I'm really enjoying this time where I can really connect to what's really important in my life and look forward to when we get out of this, who do I want to step into? Who do I want to arrive in this new world as?"

"My husband is in Idaho doing lots of yard work... and so we're kind of doing our separate things right now," she added. "I'm really enjoying this time where I can really connect to what's really important in my life."

Hough did recently leave a flirty comment on her husband's Instagram, complimenting his beard.

