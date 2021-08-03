Bruce Springsteen's Daughter Jessica Makes Olympic Debut

Jessica Springsteen made her official Olympic debut on Tuesday. The 29-year-old daughter of Bruce Springsteen and Patti Scialfa competed with her 12-year-old stallion named Don Juan van de Donkhoeve in the equestrian individual jumping event at the 2021 Summer Games held in Tokyo, Japan.

However, her bid for a medal fell short when she failed to qualify for the final. Only the top 30 riders from the first round moved on, with Springsteen racking up four penalties and finishing in 31st place.

In July, it was revealed that Springsteen made the Team USA after failing to make the shortlist for the 2016 Summer Olympics. At the time, she celebrated on Instagram with a heartfelt message.

“Been dreaming of this since I can remember! Endless gratitude for my team, friends and family for helping me make this a reality. We are Tokyo bound!!” she shared.

"Honored to be a part of this team with [Laura Kraut] [Kent Farrington] and [McLain Ward]. There’s no horse in the world I’d rather be on this journey with, thank you Don! You’re my horse of a lifetime. Let's go USA!”

While her hopes of an individual medal were cut short, Springsteen will ride again on Friday as part of the U.S. team’s four-rider entry in the jumping team event.

“All in all, I’m thrilled with the round, and I’m excited for the rest of the week," she said via ESPN.