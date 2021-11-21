Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak Open 2021 American Music Awards With Silk Sonic Performance

Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak kicked off the 2021 American Music Awards on Sunday with a bang, performing as duo Silk Sonic.

The two musicians opened the show, rocking crimson leisure suits and belting out fan-pleasing performance of their smooth hit "Smokin Out The Window."

With the smooth swagger and flawless vocals that make Silk Sonic such an apt name for the group, Mars and .Paak set the tone for fun night, and set the bar high for the rest of tonight's performers.

You got me out here still thinking about that performance, @silksonic! Tune into the #AMAs happening now on ABC. #SilkSonicAMAs pic.twitter.com/fHVLgVVxHk — American Music Awards (@AMAs) November 22, 2021

Silk Sonic is nominated for three American Music Awards this year -- Favorite Music Video for "Leave the Door Open," Favorite Pop Duo or Group, and Favorite R&B Song for "Leave the Door Open."

The duo has already performed their debut smash hit at the GRAMMYs in March, at the iHeartRadio Music Awards in May and at the BET Awards in June. This marks their first appearance at the American Music Awards.

To see their sultry performance at the GRAMMYs, watch the video below.