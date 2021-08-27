BTS Drops 'Butter' Remix With Megan Thee Stallion Following Legal Battle

The boys behind "Butter" have teamed up with the Hot Girl Summer herself! On Friday, BTS released the remix for their hit song, "Butter," that they collaborated on with Megan Thee Stallion.

"I love BTS so I’m super excited to be on the ‘Butter’ remix. I can’t wait for all the Hotties and ARMY to hear it," Megan said in a statement.

The 26-year-old rapper loves the remix so much that she went to court to get it released. Earlier this week, a judge ruled in Megan's favor after she claimed that her label,1501 Certified Entertainment, and CEO Carl Crawford were doing everything they could to stop her from putting out the song with the K-pop group.

"Megan's creative self-expression in the feature track with BTS will not only expand her fan base here in the United States but also internationally. If Megan is prohibited from releasing the feature track this Friday, her music career will suffer irreparable damage, including devastating her relationships with her fans and with other recording artists in the music industry, including BTS," the docs read.

To the delight of fans, the song dropped as planned!

It's been a big summer for BTS, thanks in large part to the success of "Butter," which has become the longest-reigning No.1 Billboard Hot 100 song of 2021. In addition, the song broke countless records, including the biggest music video premiere on YouTube with 108.2 million views in 24 hours, as well as the most opening day streams in Spotify history with 20.9 million unfiltered global streams.