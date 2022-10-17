BTS Members Prepare to Enlist in Mandatory Korean Military Service

BTS is switching gears and preparing to fulfill their duty to their country. The band's record label, BIGHIT MUSIC, has announced that the members of BTS are on their way to fulfilling their mandatory military service requirements for the South Korean government. The group's eldest member, Jin, 29, will be the first to enlist.

Under South Korean law, all able-bodied men are required to perform 18-21 months of military service. NBC News notes that the band has already been granted a two-year extension on their government-mandated military service, with top-performing athletes and musicians occasionally granted exemptions. Lee Ki Sik, commissioner of the Military Manpower Administration, reportedly said last week that it is "desirable" for BTS members to serve in the military.

The announcement comes on the heels of a live performance at the "Yet to Come in Busan" concert over the weekend as part of the city's bid to host the World Expo in 2030. The show served as something of a reunion for BTS, as the members have been busy working on their respective solo projects over the last year.

"It’s the perfect time and the members of BTS are honored to serve," BIGHIT MUSIC said in a press release on Monday.

"The members of BTS are currently moving forward with plans to fulfill their military service," the official statement reads. "Group member Jin will initiate the process as soon as his schedule for his solo release is concluded at the end of October. He will then follow the enlistment procedure of the Korean government. Other members of the group plan to carry out their military service based on their own individual plans."

The organization added, "Both the company and the members of BTS are looking forward to reconvening as a group again around 2025 following their service commitment."

BIGHIT also made note of BTS's poignant "Yet to Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)" song title, calling it "more than a track from their latest album, it is a promise, there's much more yet to come in the years ahead from BTS."

Earlier this year, the global K-pop superstars made an appearance at the White House in the United States. On the final day of AAPI Heritage Month, the seven-member group -- RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook -- took the podium to discuss the topic of anti-Asian hate crimes, Asian inclusion and diversity.

Jimin spoke about the group’s “devastation” by the surge of anti-Asian and anti-Asian American hate crimes. J-Hope gave a special shout out to the ARMY, who made their dream of visiting the White House a reality. Jungkook shared the importance about the music that the group – who are from South Korea -- creates being heard across the world. Suga talked about being different. V celebrated everyone’s history and embracing the things that make them unique. RM wrapped up with a message in English.

“Lastly, we thank President [Joe] Biden and the White House for giving this important opportunity to speak about the important causes and remind ourselves of what we can do as artists.”

Just last month, the septet officially released their concert film, BTS Permission to Dance on Stage - L.A., on Disney+ worldwide. The visual showcases their performance at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, delivering a variety of their hits like "Dynamite," "Butter" and "Permission to Dance." The group performed four sold-out shows from Nov. 27-28 and Dec. 1-2 in Los Angeles, their first in-person concerts in two years since the end of 2019.