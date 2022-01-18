'Bull' Canceled Following Michael Weatherly's Decision to Leave

Bull's time is coming to an end.

The one-hour procedural will end after the current sixth season following star and executive producer Michael Weatherly's decision to leave the series, CBS announced Tuesday. Weatherly revealed his intention to exit Bull via a series of tweets on Tuesday afternoon.

"It’s been my privilege to play Dr Jason Bull but after 6 Seasons of incredible storylines, I’ve decided it’s time to pursue new creative challenges and bring his story to a close," the actor tweeted. "It has been an honor to work with this talented cast, crew, and writing/producing team who helped reinvent the legal drama."

"Stay tuned for a big series finish…," he said. "Thanks to all the fans from the bottom of my heart. You will always be a part of our Bull family!"

Hello all! It’s been my privilege to play Dr Jason Bull but after 6 Seasons of incredible storylines, I’ve decided it’s time to pursue new creative challenges and bring his story to a close. It has been an honor to work with this talented cast, crew, 1/2 — Michael Weatherly (@M_Weatherly) January 18, 2022

CBS later confirmed that Bull will wrap up following the season, thanking the cast and creative team for the six-year run.

“For six seasons, Bull has established itself as a ratings winner with its fresh take on the judicial process never before seen on television. We extend our thanks to the talented cast, Michael Weatherly, Geneva Carr, Yara Martinez, Jaime Lee Kirchner, Christopher Jackson, MacKenzie Meehan, the incredible creative team led by Kathryn Price and Nichole Millard, and our hard working crew, for bringing to life these innovative stories," the network's statement to ET read. "We also thank our loyal viewers and look forward to providing them with a final run of compelling episodes filled with the humor, intelligence and twists that have made the drama a fan favorite.”

Bull, inspired by Dr. Phil McGraw's early career, follows Dr. Jason Bull (Weatherly) as the ultimate puppet master who combines psychology, human intuition and high-tech data to learn what makes jurors, attorneys, witnesses and the accused tick. While Bull has mastered his profession, his personal life is less rosy. The cast includes Yara Martinez, Geneva Carr, Jaime Lee Kirchner, Christopher Jackson and MacKenzie Meehan.

Bull airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on CBS. For more, watch below.

To stay up to date on breaking TV news, sign up for ET's daily newsletter.