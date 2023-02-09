Burt Bacharach, Legendary Composer of Pop Songs, Dead at 94

Legendary musician and famed composer Burt Bacharach his died. He was 94. A statement released by his family confirmed the composer "passed away peacefully at his home with his family at his side," on Feb. 8.

Bacharach's music career spanned decades, beginning in the 1950s alongside longtime collaborator Hal David, as the duo penned chart-topping pop hits for some of the biggest names in music. During his time in the music business, Bacharach wrote songs performed by The Beatles, The Bee Gees, Aretha Franklin, Barbara Streisand, Neil Diamond, Linda Rondstadt, Luther Vandross and more.

However, one of his most frequent and famed collaborations came as helped break out the career of Dionne Warwick, one of the first Black women in pop music, in the 1960s. Together, Bacharach, David and Warwick spawned the hits "Don't Make Me Over," "Alfie," "Anyone Who Had a Heart" and "Do You Know the Way to San Jose," to name a few.

Warwick shared her sadness over the death of her friend and collaborator in a statement to ET.

"Burt’s transition is like losing a family member. These words I’ve been asked to write are being written with sadness over the loss of my Dear Friend and my Musical Partner," the GRAMMY-winning singer wrote. "On the lighter side we laughed a lot and had our run ins but always found a way to let each other know our family like roots were the most important part of our relationship. My heartfelt condolences goes out to his family letting them know he is now peacefully resting and I too will miss him."

Bacharach's compositions made him a stand out in the age of rock and roll, as they were comprised of symphonic orchestration, sophisticated melodies and pop, all paired with live instrumentation.

After parting with David in the 1970s, he reemerged in the 1980s with new collaborator, and wife, Carole Bayer Sager. Together, the duo found commercial success with Patti LaBelle and Michael McDonald's "On My Own," and Bacharach's last biggest hit, "That's What Friends Are For," performed by Warwick, Elton John, Patti LaBelle and Gladys Knight, to benefit AIDs research. Bacharach also had a successful career as a solo performer, who released various solo albums, and performed up until the beginning of COVID.

In 1986, Bacharach won the GRAMMY Award for Song of the Year for "That's What Friends Are For," making it one the eight GRAMMYs he received, including a Lifetime Achievement Award, from the Recording Academy.

Bacharach was also the recipient of three Academy Awards and two Golden Globes.

However, according to his family, his most treasured award was the one he shared with David, the 2012 Library of Congress Gershwin Prize, which recognizes their lifetime achievements in popular music.

Bacharach was also a member of ASCAP (American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers) for over 70 years. On Thursday, ASCAP President and fellow composer Paul Williams reflected on his friend's legacy in a statement to ET.

"Our ASCAP family lost a true giant of American popular music today. Burt Bacharach's music set a high bar for songwriters," Williams wrote. "It was complex, yet elegant -- a combination that produced hit after hit. The iconic songs he wrote with lyricist Hal David and others are an indelible part of our culture. They were an inspiration to me personally as a songwriter, and to every generation since. Burt, we'll miss you and your light touch at the piano. Thanks for the music."

Bacharach is survived by his wife, Jane, and children, Oliver and Raleigh, and his son, Christopher, from his marriage to Carole Bayer Sager.