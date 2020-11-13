Buy Online, Pickup In-Store Deals to Make Holiday Shopping a Breeze

Holiday gift shopping is in full gear, and with Thanksgiving weekend approaching, there will be even more deals to delve into for Black Friday and Cyber Monday, in addition to the early Black Friday sales happening right now.

To make shopping a breeze this season and, most importantly, safely avoid crowds as much as possible, many major retailers are offering in-store pickup and curbside pickup options for customers who shop online.

Stores such as Nordstrom, Sephora, Target and more are participating in giving their customers an effortless shopping experience this year. Just shop, check out and pick up!

Get all the details on pickup options from our favorite stores, and shop ET Style's top deal picks.

The department store is offering multiple pickup options. Enter your zip code on the product or category page to see if an item is available for in-store or curbside pickup (they'll bring your order out and place it in your car's trunk) at the nearest store that same day or the next day. Select "Pickup" to add the item to bag and check out when you're ready. You'll receive a confirmation email with instructions and pickup details. Your order will be held for seven days. You can also select the option to have your order be shipped to the store by selecting "Shop to a Nordstrom Store" at checkout. All pickup orders come with a free gift message, DIY gift kit, Nordstrom box packaging or signature gift wrap.

The retailer has kicked off its Black Friday Deals for Days event, and they're having same-day and curbside pickup options for their customers. On the product page, select "Show delivery & pickup options" and enter your zip code to see if it's available for pickup at the nearest Walmart location. Average wait time ranges from three to seven days, but select eligible products can be ready for pickup as soon as the same day. Once you purchase online, you'll receive a confirmation email with the details. Associates will be outside the store to direct you to the pickup area and load the items into your car.

The store that has it all, including early Black Friday deals, is offering in-store and drive-up pickup. On the product page, choose the nearest Target store and select "Pick it up." Check out when you're ready and your order will be available to pick up within four hours. If you prefer contact-less curbside pickup, shop "Drive Up Items" in the Target app and they will let you know when it's ready for you to pick up and park in the designated spot. An associate will drop off the items in your car.

Shop on the Macy's website, featuring early Black Friday discounts, and choose "Pick Up" at checkout and Macy's will send a confirmation email when the order is ready for pickup within two hours if it's ordered before 6 p.m. local time. Choose whether you'd like to pick up in-store or curbside.

The beauty retailer is letting customers reserve items online and pick up in-store. On the product page, select "Reserve & Pick Up" to see availability at the nearest Sephora store. Add to basket to see reservations details. Sephora will send you an email notification to let you know when it's ready for you to pick up and pay at the store. Look for the "Online Order Pickup" signs when you're inside.

