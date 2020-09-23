'Cake Boss' Star Buddy Valastro Recovering After 'Terrible Accident'

Buddy Valastro is recovering after suffering a "terrible accident." The Cake Boss star took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a photo of himself lying in a hospital bed with his right arm wrapped in a cast and lifted. Valastro's accident happened while he was spending quality time with his family at his home's bowling alley and hurt his hand, the chef's rep confirmed to ET.

"I was involved in a terrible accident a few days ago... 😔 What do you think of my new accessory?" Valastro, 43, captioned the pic, adding, "#recoveryjourney #positivevibes #ironfist #cakeboss #buddyvalastro."

He also posted a video on his Instagram Story, sharing a bit more info on his well-being.

"I had a really bad accident the other day at my house with my hand," he explained, adding that he's at the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York City. "I just wanted to thank you for all the love and support. We're going to get through this together."

Valastro's rep elaborated to ET, sharing, "There was a malfunction with the bowling pinsetter, a common fix in the past, but it turned into a terrible accident. After trying to release the bowling pin from the cage mechanism, his right hand became lodged and compressed inside the unit. Unable to remove his hand, he can see a 1-1/2' metal rod slowly and repeatedly impale his hand three times between his ring finger and middle finger."

Still unable to remove his hand from the impaled metal rod, Valastro's 16-year-old son, Buddy Jr., and 13-year-old son, Marco, took for a reciprocating saw "to cut through the metal rod and relieve his father from the machine," according to the rep.

"Buddy was rushed to Morristown Memorial for emergency surgery on Sunday to remove the impaled rod and stabilize the wound," the rep continued. "Another emergency surgery was performed by Dr. Michelle Carlson, a renowned Orthopedic Surgeon at Hospital for Special Surgery (HSS) in Manhattan."

"It will be an uphill battle as it's Buddy's dominant right hand and he will need prolonged recovery and therapy," the rep added.

Friends and fans have since taken to Valastro's post to wish him a speedy recovery.