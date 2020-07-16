Cameron Diaz Reveals Benji Madden Has 'Written at Least a Dozen Songs' for Daughter Raddix

Fatherhood has been inspiring for Benji Madden. In an interview with Rolling Stone published on Thursday, Cameron Diaz revealed that her musician husband has written "at least a dozen songs" for their baby girl, Raddix.

"Well, since we have a little one, we are really jamming out to some dope Sesame Street jams," Diaz told the magazine, when asked what albums she and Madden have been listening to lately. "We got 'Baby Shark' in the mix, and of course Benj has written at least a dozen songs for her. So we are doing serious upbeat and often a cappella jams over here."

Diaz, 47, and Madden, 41, announced they had welcomed Raddix in January. She told Rolling Stone that her quarantine life has thus completely revolved around being a mom.

"In the last seven months I've entered the best phase of my life: motherhood!" she said. "So it's been all about my home and family. And I am trying to participate in a thoughtful way in the larger and most important conversation that our society is currently engaged in."

Diaz has taken a step away from acting in recent years, but filled her plate with other projects, like her new wine brand, Avaline, which she created with entrepreneur Katherine Power.

"Cameron is enjoying her time away from the action, and spending it with her husband and baby Raddix," a source told ET in May of Diaz's shifted focus. "Cameron worked consistently for almost 20 years and needed a break."

"Cameron loves being a mother and that is her main focus now. Cameron plans to be selective in any projects she considers for the future, but for now it’s all about family," ET's source added.

