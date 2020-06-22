Camila Cabello Dedicates Heartfelt Music Video for 'First Man' to Her Dad on Father's Day

Camila Cabello gave her dad one sweet Father's Day gift this year. The 23-year-old singer dropped the sentimental music video for her song, "First Man," on Sunday, which was full of home videos of Cabello and her father, Alejandro.

"Papa, I made this for you," Cabello wrote on Instagram alongside a short clip from the video.

The "Havana" singer thanked her dad for "loving me, unconditionally, ferociously, and constantly." "Doesnt matter if I fail or succeed, doesn’t matter if I feel on top of the world or like the dirt on my shoe lol. you love me just because you love me, without me needing to do or be anything other than just me," she shared. "Thank you endlessly, for everything. Thank you for showing me what love is and for showing me how to be loved. I will always be your little girl ❤️."

"Te amo mucho papa, thank you for being my hero, happy Father’s Day. the full vid is on my YouTube. ❤️❤️❤️," Cabello added.

Watch the music video below:

Cabello performed "First Man" at the 2020 GRAMMYs in January, with her father sitting in the front row at the awards show. Alejandro was visibly emotional during the tribute, wiping away tears as Cabello approached him during the song, singing directly to him.

