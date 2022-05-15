Camila Cabello Replacing Kelly Clarkson for Season 22 of 'The Voice'

Camila Cabello is the latest songstress to sit in one of four chairs on the coveted The Voice stage. On Sunday, the long-running NBC singing competition series confirmed Cabello's casting on the show's upcoming 22nd season with a video from Voice coaches, Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton and John Legend

In the clip, Legend, Shelton and Stefani are each seen separately, singing along to Mika's 2007 hit, "Grace Kelly," with a shot of an empty room below them. A few lines into the song's chorus, Cabello pops up, jamming along to the song with the fellow coaches before singing, "yeah."

"Introducing your Voice Coaches. 🎶 #TheVoice returns this fall with @blakeshelton, @johnlegend, @gwenstefani, and @camila_cabello," the show's official Instagram account captioned the video.

Cabello reposted the announcement writing, "See you this fall! #TheVoice."

With Cabello's coaching debut, the "Bam Bam" singer is effectively replacing Kelly Clarkson, who reigned victorious last season with sibling trio Girl Named Tom, taking home the crown and earning Clarkson her fourth victory on the show.

With Stefani's return, the No Doubt frontwoman is replacing Ariana Grande, who appeared for the first time as coach last season.

The news comes just days after Stefani confirmed that she was returning to the show using the same video, minus Cabello's surprise appearance.

"Duet this if you’re going to be a coach on #TheVoice this fall," Stefani wrote in the teaser, which only featured three out of four of season 22's coaching lineup.

Stefani first joined The Voice as a coach in 2014 for season 7. She appeared as only a part-time advisor the next season, before stepping into the coach's chair once more for season 9.

Stefani was a part-time advisor again in season 10, missed out on season 11 altogether, and came back as a coach for season 12.

A four-season absence followed, but Stefani did return as a coach for seasons 17 and 19, the latter of which marked her most recent coaching appearance on the show.

Season 19 was also Stefani's first time winning the competition, as her contestant, Carter Rubin, came out victorious.