Camila Cabello Smiles Wide on 'Cinderella' Set With 'Not Evil Stepmother' Idina Menzel

Kay Cannon's upcoming Cinderella movie departs from the original story in one major way. The director took to Instagram on Sunday to share a pic from set of stars Camila Cabello and Idina Menzel, revealing that "there are no villains in this movie."

The actresses smile wide in the pic, bundling up in large coats to snap a pic with their director.

"@shanny.mc for the win! Revelling the time I have left shooting w/ Cinders, @camila_cabello & her NOT evil stepmother, @idinamenzel (there are no villains in this movie. ❤️) @cinderellamovieofficial #cinderella #director #writer #filmmaking #jokesandsongs," Cannon captioned the snap.

Cabello shared the post on her Instagram Story, writing, "I love this film so much. #Cinderella."

ET confirmed on Aug. 17 that production was preparing to safely resume filming on Cinderella in the U.K. The film initially started shooting in mid-February, but halted a month later, in mid-March, due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The project is Cabello's feature film acting debut. It's written by James Corden, who also stars alongside Billy Porter, Idina Menzel, Pierce Brosnan, Minnie Driver and Missy Elliott.

In an interview with ET last November, Menzel teased her role as "something that sort of encapsulates all the different facets of who I am as a performer."

"It's just exciting," she added with a smile.

A month later, Cabello dished on how involved she was in the project.

"[I'm] super involved. I'm writing songs for it, and it's a really collaborative effort to putting the movie together," she told ET. "I'm so excited! Kay Cannon is the director. She's absolutely incredible and so talented and I think the whole team is such a joy."

"I'm excited for the opportunity," she added. "It's really amazing."

