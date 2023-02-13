Camilla, Queen Consort Pulls Out of Engagements After Testing Positive for COVID-19

Camilla, Queen Consort has tested positive for COVID-19. On Monday, Buckingham Palace announced that the royal tested positive after experiencing symptoms of a cold. As a result, she will have to miss her scheduled engagement on Tuesday.

"After suffering the symptoms of a cold, Her Majesty The Queen Consort has tested positive for the Covid virus," the statement read. "With regret, she has therefore cancelled all her public engagements for this week and sends her sincere apologies to those who had been due to attend them."

The news comes after a source told ET that Camilla was suffering from "seasonal illness" and would no longer be carrying out her engagements at the Elmhurst Ballet School in honor of their 100th anniversary or traveling to Telford to attend an engagement at the Southwater One Library. She was also scheduled to appear alongside her husband, King Charles III, in Milton Keynes on Thursday.

Each event has now been "postponed and rearranged."

So far, the palace has not mentioned if Charles is feeling under the weather or will be stepping away from any of his duties this week.

Camilla's COVID diagnosis comes almost year after she tested positive for the virus in 2022. Four days later, it was announced that her husband, the then-prince, had also tested positive.

Last week, the queen consort attended an event -- and did some arts and crafts -- at the Storm Family Center. The organization supports survivors of domestic abuse. The previous day, Camilla joined her husband in East London for a series of engagements.

Camilla and Charles are gearing up for their official coronation on May 6. On Friday, the official emblem for the coronation was revealed by Buckingham Palace.

The event is set to be historic, and according to royal expert Katie Nicholl, Camilla is "very keen" on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle joining the family for the affair.