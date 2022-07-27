Candace Cameron Bure Receives Support From Celebrity Friends After Apologizing to JoJo Siwa

Letting bygones be bygones! Candace Cameron Bure has cleared the air about her supposed bad blood with JoJo Siwa, and is getting some love for her candid and humble response.

The mini-feud kicked off when Siwa was participating in a TikTok challenge where she was challenged to "expose" other celebs by flashing a quick photo on her phone. Eagle-eyed followers, and those with impressive pause game, learned her celeb crush is Zendaya and that Miley Cyrus is the “nicest” celebrity she's met. However, for the "rudest" celeb she ever met, Siwa flashed a lightning-quick pic of Bure.

The next day, Bure took to Instagram to reveal that she was shocked by the insinuation, because she didn't have any memory of a negative interaction. So she reached out and got in touch with Siwa to get to the bottom of things.

As Bure explains it, Siwa, initially, didn't want to get into details, but she ultimately revealed that the comment stemmed from an encounter nearly a decade ago.

"She said, ‘You know, I met you at the Fuller House premiere and I was 11 years old,'" Bure explained, “’And we were all on the red carpet and I had come up to you and I said, can I have a picture with you and you said to me not right now. And then proceeded to do what you were doing, and take pictures with other people on the red carpet.'"

Bure says she apologized to Siwa and added that the So You Think You Can Dance judge responded, saying, "Yeah, no, no, no. You weren't even mean! And I get it now as an adult." Bure also said she and Siwa "had all the feels and it was all good," and added, "There's no drama. That's the tea."

The post was met with a lot of love from some of Bure's friends, who shared their support for her and celebrated her humility in apologizing.

Kelly Rizzo, the widow to Bure's late friend and co-star Bob Saget, jokingly commented, "Haha geez Candace! Why are you so mean!?!? 😂😂 (jk you’re the best ever…so crazy you even had to spill all the tea..if that’s how the kids say it these days)."

"You are officially my spirit animal! So eloquently put," Tori Spelling commented on Bure's post. "I'm sitting here crying 😭 watching this video. Rings soooooo true. You are truly an inspiration! Love u. Xo."

Personal trainer and fitness guru Kira Stokes wrote, "ALWAYS a class act my friend. And the most kind❤️. Neither fact could or should ever be up for debate."

Bristol Palin recalled her own experience with Bure, commenting, "I ran into you outside hotel in NYC years ago, I was starstruck and had to say hi, you were one of the absolute KINDEST people I have ever met 💛💛."

For more on the initial TikTok post that caused all the drama, check out the video below.