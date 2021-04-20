Candace Cameron Bure Reveals Son Lev Is No Longer Engaged

Candace Cameron Bure's son isn't heading down the aisle. The 45-year-old actress recently revealed that her and husband Valeri Bure's son, 21-year-old Lev, is no longer engaged to Taylor Hutchinson.

Lev is Candace and Valeri's middle child, as the pair also shares Natasha, 22, and Maksim, 19.

"We didn’t make an announcement, but yeah, he’s no longer getting married," she told Us Weekly, adding that Lev is doing "great" in the wake of the broken engagement.

"It was a mutual decision, so nobody’s upset and heartbroken," Candace noted.

Lev proposed to Taylor last August. At the time, Candace excitedly shared the news on Instagram, writing in part, "This mama/mama-in-love can’t wait for wedding planning shenanigans."

Candace's post about her son's engagement has since been deleted. The engagement is now absent from Lev and Taylor's Instagram feeds as well.

Though Candace didn't share the details or timeline of the called-off engagement, Lev last made an appearance on Taylor's Instagram in December.

