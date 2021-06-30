Candace Cameron Bure Shares Photos From the Night She First Met Her Husband With the 'Full House' Cast

Candace Cameron Bure's Full House co-stars have been there for some of her biggest life moments! In honor of her 25th wedding anniversary, the 45-year-old actress went digging in the photo archives to find pictures of the night she first met her husband, Valeri Bure.

Turns out, several of her Full House co-stars, including Lori Loughlin, Bob Saget and Dave Coulier, were with her back in 1994 at the Luc Robitaille Charity hockey game.

"This photo was taken in 1994 at the Luc Robitaille charity hockey game @dcoulier invited @bobsaget , Lori Loughlin and me to. Swipe left to the second photo. Look closely 👀. Do you see Lori and me watching the game?!" she wrote, sharing photos of herself in the stands. "Swipe to the third photo. Centered is a super cute, blonde haired, extremely talented Russian pro hockey player in the blue helmet talking with his talented super star brother, Pavel."

Bure herself was surprised to find the images, noting she'd never seen two of the pics before.

"Thank you @dcoulier for taking me to my first hockey game. Thank you Lori for being my wing woman and thank you @bobsaget for watching out for me like a dad 😉," she wrote.

Saget, who played Bure's on-screen dad, Danny Tanner, commented on the post, writing, "When Val gave you his sweaty jersey after the game I knew it was a done deal. Love you. And Val!!! ❤️"

Coulier, who played her Uncle Joey, also commented, writing, "I’m your #cupid Love you and Val❤️." He jokingly added, "I also scored a goal in that game!!!"

The couple tied the knot in 1996, two years after that fateful game. They share three children -- Natasha, 22, Lev, 21, and Maksim, 19.

Back in May, Bure opened up to ET's Nischelle Turner about the secret to making her 25-year marriage work.

"Some days you just gotta hang in there, 'cause you're in it and you gotta stay in it, even if you don't wanna be in it. Its hills and valleys along the way," Bure shared at the time. "Especially with last year, all of us staying home so much. I fell in love with my husband all over again. We're spending so much time, I remember all the things that I forgot about because life has been so busy."