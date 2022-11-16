Candace Cameron Bure's Daughter Natasha Defends Her Mom Amid 'Traditional Marriage' Comment Backlash

Natasha Bure is speaking out in defense of her mother, Candace Cameron Bure, in light of the Full House star's recent controversial comments.

The 24-year-old daughter of Candace and her husband, Valeri Bure, took to Instagram on Tuesday, sharing a photo of herself with her parents and her brothers, Lev, 22, and Maksim, 20, calling them her "favorite people in the entire world."

She adds of "the best parents" Candace and Valeri, "I don’t know where I’d be without both of them."

Natasha goes on to praise her mother and slam those criticizing her in the wake of her recent comments in WSJ. Magazine.

"The media is an absolutely VILE space for negativity and I applaud you every time for how you handle yourself with the upmost grace," she writes in praise of her mom. "As they continuously twist the narrative to beat down on the Kingdom, you stand firm in faith and never let others dim your light for Him."

Natasha seems to think that her mother's words were taken "out of context," adding, "No matter how out of context or warped the words may get, the enemy will not prevail. Society has gotten completely out of hand with believing every strategically worded headline broadcasted by the media…followed by cancel culture which is nothing but ugly."

Candace made headlines this week after discussing her role with the Christian conservative network, Great American Family, in WSJ.Magazine.

After announcing her departure from the Hallmark Channel, Bure explained her move and shared that the new network has no plans to feature same-sex couples in the movies, instead telling stories that "will keep traditional marriage at the core."

The non-profit organization Gay & Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation (GLAAD) shared a statement with ET in response to Candace's interview about Great American Family's programming. “If GAF’s plan is to intentionally exclude stories about LGBTQ couples, then actors, advertisers, cable and streaming platforms, and production companies should take note and seriously consider whether they want to be associated with a network that holds exclusion as one of its values,” the organization said.

GLAAD’s President and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis extended an invitation for Candace to discuss the impact of her interview. “It's irresponsible and hurtful for Candace Cameron Bure to use tradition as a guise for exclusion. I’d love to have a conversation with Bure about my wife, our kids, and our family’s traditions. Bure is out of sync with a growing majority of people of faith, including LGBTQ people of faith, who know that LGBTQ couples and families are deserving of love and visibility," Ellis said.