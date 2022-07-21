Captain Kirks William Shatner and Paul Wesley Unite For Epic 'Star Trek' Moment at San Diego Comic-Con 2022

Seeing double -- sort of! Star Trek fans got to enjoy a special moment of meta-referencial fun with the meeting of two different Captain James T. Kirks.

William Shatner -- who originated the role of Captain Kirk on Star Trek: The Original Series in the late 1960s -- was honored with a special handprint ceremony at San Diego Comic-Con on Thursday.

Paul Wesley -- who plays Captain Kirk on the new Star Trek: Strange New Worlds series on Paramount+ -- came out to show his support for the legendary TV star, and the pair posed for photos side-by-side during the ceremony.

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds -- a spin-off of Star Trek: Discovery -- follows the adventures of Captain Christopher Pike (Anson Mount), Number One (Rebecca Romijn) and Spock (Ethan Peck) in the years before Captain Kirk boards the USS Enterprise, as they explore new worlds around the galaxy.

Strange New Worlds was picked up for season 2 in January ahead of the series' launch.

Meanwhile, Shatner and Wesley were not the only Captain Kirk portrayers at Comic-Con this weekend. Chris Pine -- who played Kirk in the last three films in the rebooted Star Trek franchise -- was also in San Diego promoting his upcoming epic, Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves.

ET's Matt Cohen spoke with Pine and his Dungeons & Dragons co-stars on Thursday, and the actor admitted he "would love to" meet up with his fellow Captain Kirks, but he didn't know if there'd be time amid his responsibilities for promoting his upcoming fantasy adventure, which hits theaters March 3, 2023.

The first season of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds wrapped up July 7, and all episodes are streaming on Paramount+.

