Cardi B and Daughter Kulture's Wear Matching Mermaid Costumes to Her 4th Birthday Party

Like mother, like mermaid! Cardi B celebrated her daughter Kulture's 4th birthday in style, and the adorable duo were twinning in cute mermaid ensembles.

The "Up" artist took to Instagram on Sunday to share a slideshow of sweet snapshots from the lavish festivities, which also featured husband Offset and their 10-month-old son, Wave.

In the pics, the adorable birthday girl is rocking a pearlescent mermaid tale skirt, a mesh shirt covered in sea shells and has her hair colored red.

Meanwhile, Cardi rocks a matching mermaid-themed ensemble, albeit one much more in Cardi's style.

The proud mom captioned the sweet slideshow with a message for her little girl, writing, "I got your back,your front and sides 💗🎀🧜🏾‍♀️…..BIG 4🥺."

Earlier this week, Cardi opened up in an interview with Vogue Singapore about why she's never hired a nanny, despite having planned to originally before becoming a mom.

"Everybody was so nervous for my career and future, but I kept telling them, ‘It’s easy. Trust me, I’m going to have a nanny and she’s going to travel up and down with me. It’s not even going to be a hassle’,” she says. “When the baby got here, I couldn’t even think about getting a nanny because I was afraid of anybody being around her besides my family. I’ve never had a nanny for Kulture.”

The support Cardi gets from her husband and family isn’t lost on her, though she admits she doesn’t take advantage of her mother, Clara Almánzar’s, kindness when it comes to watching Kulture and Wave.

“Your parents have already lived their life and raised their kids. They are older and don’t have the same energy as someone in their 20s,” she says. “I’m never far from my kids because that’s my responsibility as a mother.”