Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion Make History With 'WAP' Song -- and They Are Screaming!

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion have a lot to be excited about! The "WAP" rappers took to Instagram on Monday to celebrate the news that their track hit number one on the Billboard Hot 100.

"Good f**king morning! I just woke up and look motherf**kers. Look, look, look! Billboard Hot 100 number one! 'WAP' debuts at 93 million U.S. streams, the most for a song's opening week in history," Cardi excitedly exclaimed in a video, reading off tweets with the impressive stats. "WAP' debuts number one on digital song sales chart, with the biggest sales week of 2020."

"I'm gonna get glammed up and I'm gonna give you a testimony," she continued. "I want to say thank you so much Megan Thee Stallion. I hope you're as happy as I am."

"Number f**kin one !!!!!NUMBER 1 !!!My 4th number 1 on @billboard hot 100... I’m just so thankful I want to hug the LORD!!" Cardi captioned the clip. "Thank you soo much @theestallion.I don’t even know how to thank you, I wish I can give you a big a** hug!!!"

"Thank you to my fans Megan fans, Thank you the world for listening," she continued. "Im just soooo thankful I can’t even type it. Imma get like a bad b**ch and tell ya later. Love ya WAAAAAAAPP"

In a second post, Cardi shared screenshots of the tweets she was reading in the video, as well as others showcasing the song's success.

"Breaking pop records! HIP HOP DID THAT!! I’m sooo f**kin happy," she wrote. "Im so proud of us! Yooo God is sooooo big. I did NOT see this coming I wasn’t even expecting all this yooo. Wap Wap Wap!!!!! Thank you @theestallion!!! GETTING DRUNKYYY EARLY!!!!"

Megan also celebrated the news on Instagram, revealing that she and Cardi "just got off the phone screaming" over the news.

"FIRST FEMALE RAP COLLABORATION IN HISTORY TO DEBUT AT NUMBER 1 😭😭😭 God is so great 🙏🏾 THANK YALL!!!," she wrote. "@iamcardib thank you for all your words of encouragement, thank you for all the laughs, & thank you for having me on the record 💕💕💕💕 #WAP"

Cardi and Megan debuted the track earlier this month, with a star-studded music video that featured Kylie Jenner, Normani and more.

