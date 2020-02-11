Cardi B and Offset's Divorce Case Is Dismissed

Cardi B is officially calling off her split from Offset.

The "WAP" rapper's divorce case against her husband was "dismissed without prejudice" on Monday and is now closed, ET can confirm.

Offset's attorney, Onyema Anene Farrey, released a statement to ET after the dismissal, saying that she and her firm "remain in Offset’s corner and in support of him and his future. He thanks his fans for their continued love and support."

Cardi initially filed for divorce from Offset in September. The "I Like It" rapper addressed their split on social media, sharing that she was just tired of arguing so much.

"At the end of the day, I decided I wanted to leave," she told viewers on her OnlyFans account, according to multiple reports. "I didn't wait until he cheated on me again. I didn't wait [for] another controversy with him being involved. I decided to leave. If I wanted to stay, I could have stayed. I decided to leave."

However, about a month later, the estranged couple were photographed kissing while celebrating Cardi's birthday in Las Vegas, and going to a strip club in Atlanta together the following week.

Cardi ultimately told fans that she and her husband -- who share a 2-year-old daughter, Kulture -- had gotten back together, saying that she decided to file for divorce to teach the Migos rapper "a lesson."

"If I take a break from my n**** and I decide to work things out, that's regular relationship s**t," she said in a voice message on social media. "If I want to go to an extreme to teach a n**** a f**king lesson and f**king file for divorce, I can do that. It's my life."

"If that divorce s**t didn't went through the court, y'all wouldn't even never knew what the f**k was going on," she added. "So please stop."

Following their reconciliation going public, Cardi admitted that she had missed Offset. "It's hard not to talk to your best friend. You know what I'm saying? It's really hard not to talk to your best friend," she said on Instagram Live.

She also admitted that there are issues in their relationship, noting that the pair are "two young motherf**kers that got married early. That's just what we are. We're no different than y'all's dysfunctional a** relationships."

