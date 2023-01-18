Cardi B Appears in Court, Is Granted Extension to Finish Community Service

Cardi B has been given an extension to complete her court-mandated community service. The 30-year-old rapper, whose real name is Belcalis Almánzar Cephus, appeared at the Queens County Criminal Court on Tuesday to request the extension for her community service hours that were awarded as a part of a plea deal surrounding a 2018 incident at a strip club in Queens, New York.

The Queens District Attorney's Office confirms to ET that on Tuesday, the judge granted Cardi an extension to complete her 15 hours of court-ordered community service, allowing her until March 1.

The specifics of the musician's community service will not be made public. Once she completes her community service, her legal team will submit the confirmation of her hours to the court.

Cardi arrived for her court appearance in a white turtleneck dress and a matching fur coat and heels. She tweeted two photos of her entering the courthouse in white shades, writing, "Today I hate everyone, try me tomorrow."

Adam Gray-Pool/Getty Images

YUKI IWAMURA/AFP via Getty Images

Cardi first accepted her plea deal in the case in September 2022.

At the time, she pleaded guilty to third-degree assault and second-degree reckless endangerment, both misdemeanors. Cardi had initially been indicted on 12 charges, including two felonies. As part of the plea deal, the remaining 10 charges were dismissed and she was sentenced to 15 days of community service. She was also ordered to stay away from two victims via a three-year protection order.

In a statement to ET at the time, the mother of two said the plea deal was made in an effort to hold herself accountable.

"Part of growing up and maturing is being accountable for your actions. As a mother, it's a practice that I am trying to instill in my children, but the example starts with me," she said. "I've made some bad decisions in my past that I am not afraid to face and own up to. These moments don't define me and they are not reflective of who I am now. I'm looking forward to moving past this situation with my family and friends and getting back to the things I love the most -- the music and my fans."