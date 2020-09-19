Cardi B Gets Candid About Why She Filed for Divorce From Offset

Cardi B is shedding some light on her split from Offset. The "WAP" rapper filed for divorce from her husband of three years on Tuesday. A hearing has been set for Nov. 4. Going on Instagram Live on Friday, Cardi got candid about her divorce, explaining that "nothing crazy" happened and she "got tired of f**king arguing."

Thanking her fans for "all the love and prayers," she added, "However, I don't really need it. I'm OK. I wanted to let y'all know I have not shed not one tear."

"Every single time that this guy has been so crazy, so f**ked up and it hits the media, I'm always crying, always sad because I don't like that type of sh*t," Cardi explained. "This time, I wasn't crying. You want to know why? The reason for my divorce is not because of none of that sh*t that ever happened before. It's not because of cheating. I'm seeing people be like, 'Oh, he has a baby on the way.' That's a whole f**king complete lie. That's the second time people are trying to pin babies over here. No, that's bullsh*t."

"I just got tired of f**king arguing," she admitted. "I got tired of not seeing things eye to eye. When you feel like it's just not the same anymore, before you actually get cheated on, I'd rather just leave."

She continued that she wasn't getting a divorce for publicity, adding that, "Nothing crazy out of this world happened, sometimes people really do f**king grow apart."

"I been with this man for four years. I have a kid with this man, I have a household with this man. Sometimes you’re just tired of the arguments and the build up," she continued. "You get tired sometimes and before something bad happens, before you get left, before you get cheated on, sometimes you want to leave."

"What is so bad about that?" she asked. "Why y'all want it to be a baby? Why y'all want it to be, 'Ah, he cheated again.' Why? You not in a relationship? You don't know how a relationship go? Y'all want me to get cheated on 15 times before I leave?"

"Sometimes you want to stop it before it gets to that. So stop bringing up these fake rumors," she said.

Though the couple had been off and on for years (and plagued by cheating rumors), they were seemingly solid before Cardi filed for divorce.

"I do know that my relationship has a lot of drama and everything," Cardi told Elle last month. "But there’s a lot of love, there’s a lot of passion, there’s a lot of trust, there’s a big friendship. It’s always us against the world."

She added, "There’s always rumors about me and my husband, and I feel like people would rather start rumors because they want me to be heartbroken. They want me to be hurt."

The pair have split several times in the past amid reports that Offset was unfaithful. In December 2018, Cardi took to Instagram to announce that she and the Migos rapper were “not together anymore" and headed for a divorce. However, they later reconciled.

According to court docs obtained by TMZ, Cardi was seeking primary physical custody as well as legal custody of their 2-year-old daughter, Kulture. She was also asking that Offset pay child support, her legal expenses and that there be "an equitable division of all marital assets."

The docs also reportedly state that the two are currently separated and that "there are no prospects for a reconciliation."

However, Cardi has since amended her filing, requesting joint custody of Kulture, and waving her request for child support, according to multiple reports.

