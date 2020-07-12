Cardi B Reacts to Twitter Backlash After She Considers Buying an $88K Purse

Cardi B is responding to the haters who called her out on Twitter over the weekend.

It all started on Sunday, when Cardi asked her followers, "Should I spend 88K for this damn purse ? Omggg it’s tempting."

People were quick to respond to the tweet, with many pointing out to the 28-year-old rapper that so many others are struggling at the moment due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

"Sis, there's an eviction crisis, folks can't feed their families, students are drowning in debt, and people are sick with and dying of COVID," one wrote. "Most of us don't have the luxury of $88 temptations so hearing you're trying to drop $88k on a purse feels hella wrong."

"Read the room," another argued.

Cardi then tweeted a screenshot from an article published earlier this year, which highlighted her $1 million donation to coronavirus relief efforts. "ALL I DID WAS ASK ABOUT A F**KIN PURSE!" she replied to one fan, who backed her up. "Ooommggggg I'm getting scared to tweet bro. I'm just going to tweet [my] bible quotes here."

Cardi also brought up how she "donated a million dollars to fans thru cashapp 2 months ago," along with her contribution of 20,000 meal supplements to medical staff in New York.

"Also I got 7 uncles and 3 aunts on my daddy side, 9 aunts and 3 uncles on my momma side a whole bunch of cousins I had to help cause of the pandemic," Cardi tweeted. "If I want to splurge I can without yall asking for hand outs like me and my husband don't do so.Thank you."

"I already donated 2 million dollars this year and I'm doing something very special in a another country that will be done with next year," she added in another tweet. "What have you donated?"

Cardi then offered up a new challenge to her Twitter followers. "Since ya want to tell me to donate soo much ...Drop receipts on what YOU have donated to," she wrote. "I will match it and donate to a organization you have donate as well. LETS START NOW!"

"Any charity or foundation drop your receipts under the comment," she continued. "I will match what you donated and match your donation to that same charity or foundation. Lets match energy."

Okay let’s do this challenge! Since ya want to tell me to donate soo much ...Drop receipts on what YOU have donated too.I will match it and donate to a organization you have donate as well.LETS START NOW! — iamcardib (@iamcardib) December 6, 2020

So far, fans have sent in receipts for their donations to everything from the Snixxmas charity drive set up by the Glee cast in honor of Naya Rivera to Color of Change and local GoFundMe campaigns.

"Definitely buying the bag now," Cardi later tweeted, after promising to match the contributions. "Sooooooo......do ya want me to show ya the purse?"

