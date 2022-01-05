Cardi B Says Her and Offset's 4-Month Old Son Is Already Talking

Cardi B and Offset’s baby boy has reached another major milestone. The 29-year-old rapper took to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday morning to share an unbelievable update.

“This baby is talking,” Cardi shared. “I put this on everything I love in the name of Jesus Christ. First of all, my husband saw it yesterday.”

Cardi went on the explain how the chat with her son - - who was born in September - - went down.

“I was like, 'You love mommy, yeah?' And then I asked him again, ‘You love mommy?’ And he replied back, like, ‘Yeah.’ Not even like [baby sound]. It was like, ‘Yeah.’”

This morning, Cardi and Offset’s baby boy was at it again. The GRAMMY-winning artist shared that while watching Cocomelon, her son clearly said hello while singing “If You’re Happy And You Know It.”

“Yo, this is crazy,” she added. “I don’t know if that’s, like, the pandemic thing. I don’t know, like, if this is normal. This sh*t is crazy. I need a camera in this room 24/7 or something.”

Cardi then went on to talk to her son off camera adding, “Because, yo, you talking and you just turned four months today. You talking for real.”

Cardi and Offset welcomed their baby boy on Sept. 4. At the time, the pair, who also share 3-year-old daughter Kulture, told ET, "We are so overjoyed to finally meet our son. He is already loved so much by family and friends and we can't wait to introduce him to his other siblings."

The family’s latest addition is no stranger to marking milestones. In December, Cardi shared that her baby was already holding his bottle. "My son holding his bottle wit both his hands already 🥺😱,” she tweeted. "I'm trying to remember if KK was doing that around three months old or if this is one of the super powers these pandemic babies coming with."

Cardi and Offset have yet to reveal their son's name, and have kept their little one's face off of social media.

Cardi does have her hands full with two kids. Earlier this week, the hitmaker gave her followers a look at her busy morning as a mom, which included waking up before 6 a.m., feeding her son twice, and making sure Kulture has her teeth brushed.