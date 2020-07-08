Cardi B Says Kulture Is Entering Her Terrible Twos

Cardi B's daughter is officially a toddler! During an interview with Radio.com, the 27-year-old rapper revealed that her daughter Kulture's terrible twos have already begun less than one month after the tot celebrated her second birthday.

"It's like, wow. These terrible two things. It doesn't come in the middle. It just comes right away," Cardi said. "Her tantrums sometimes, I'll be like, 'Oh my gosh. This is crazy.'"

As for what sets Kulture off, Cardi, who shares her daughter with Offset, said it largely revolves around what the tot wants to eat.

"She wants to eat ice cream. It can be like 11 o'clock and it's like, 'You want ice cream right now? I know how you get when you eat ice cream or a certain type of candy.' She just gets too hyper," Cardi said. "'ll be like, 'Oh my gosh. I'm dealing with a me'... She has this look where I'll be like, 'You are up to no good.'"

Despite the tantrums, Cardi praised her daughter as "such a sweet and funny person."

"She's just a funny baby," Cardi said.

Cardi went on to call online mom-shamers "so f**king annoying," before sharing how motherhood has made her more understanding.

"When a mom is telling me they're having a break [down] or a messed up moment, or they're tired or they feel overwhelmed, like, I definitely understand exactly how they feel," she said. "I just get it now."

Watch the video below for more on Cardi and Kulture.