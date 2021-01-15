Carey Mulligan to Receive International Star Award at 2020 Palm Springs International Film Awards

Carey Mulligan's performance in Promising Young Woman was more than promising. The actress is set to receive the International Star Award at the 2020 Palm Springs International Film Awards.

The festival and film awards gala will not take place as an in-person event this year, but honoree selections will be announced to recognize this year's great performances.

Among them, of course, is Mulligan's performance in Promising Young Woman as Cassandra Thomas, a woman who risks her life to avenge the death of her best friend. "For this daring and outstanding performance, it is our honor to present the International Star Award to Carey Mulligan," said Festival Chairman Harold Matzner.

Mulligan was previously honored at the Palm Springs International Film Festival with the Breakthrough Performance Award in 2011. Past recipients of the International Star Award include Javier Bardem, Nicole Kidman, Helen Mirren, Gary Oldman and Saoirse Ronan. Last year’s recipient Charlize Theron went on to receive an Academy Award Best Actress nomination.

The Palm Springs International Film Festival and Film Awards Gala will return in 2022. Palm Springs ShortFest is still scheduled for June 22 to 28, 2021. The Film Society has continued to host year-round member screenings and events virtually until theatres are able to open.

See more on Promising Young Woman in the video below.