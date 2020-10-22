Carrie Underwood Continues Historic Reign as Leading CMT Music Awards Winner

Just call her Queen Carrie! Carrie Underwood is having a banner year. After picking up a historic win for Entertainer of the Year at the ACM Awards last month, Underwood also kept her title as the most awarded performer in CMT Music Awards history.

The 37-year-old "Cry Pretty" singer picked up the trophies for Female Video of the Year and Video of the Year for "Drinking Alone" on Wednesday evening. The new awards brought her total count of CMT trophies to 22.

"Thank you so much. Thank you CMT," she said during her acceptance speech for Female Video of the Year. "Thank you fans so much for voting. It means so much to me and just lets me know that you’re still doing what you do, which is giving the love. Thank you fans. Just thank you, I don’t deserve you."

When she accepted the Video of the Year award later in the show, Underwood gushed over how her fans "never cease to amaze" her.

"Thank you so much. This one is really all about you guys. Especially because we haven't been together, but I just feel so loved this evening," she said. "So thank you guys so much. Of course, all the winners and nominees tonight, this is something that is so fun for us be able to visually bring ourselves to life, so thank you for all of the support and all of the fans who have been voting for everybody. We all feel loved tonight. Thank you so much."

She first broke the record in 2019 and opened up to ET about what the historic moment meant to her shortly after.

"My husband was like, 'Oh my gosh, your fans like to vote,' and I was like, 'Well, that's how I'm here in the first place. They've been voting for me since day one. Since I was on American Idol. So they know the drill," the Idol alum recalled. "I constantly have people telling me they voted for me on Idol, and that was 14 years ago. So now there's people that are like, 'Ever since I was a little kid, I would vote for you.'"

At last month's ACMs, Underwood became the first female to win Entertainer of the Year three times and also celebrated the category's first tie with Thomas Rhett.

