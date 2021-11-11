Carrie Underwood Reacts to Vaccination Joke at CMAs After Her Husband Defends Aaron Rodgers

Carrie Underwood didn't seem to find Luke Bryan's joke about Aaron Rodgers very funny. During the 2021 CMA Awards on Wednesday night, Bryan, who was hosting the show, made a joke about the Green Bay Packers quarterback, who recently tested positive for COVID-19 and later revealed he'd not been vaccinated, despite NFL protocols.

"Rest assured we're following all the health protocols to keep everyone safe. And it's so great to be here with all my fellow artists, tested and together... or immunized?" Bryan joked, calling out the term Rodgers had previously used when asked about his vaccination status. "Just playing."

Right after Bryan made the joke, cameras cut right to Underwood, who did not crack a smile.

ABC

Rodgers tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this month after previously saying in a press conference that he had been "immunized." He later revealed he was not vaccinated, and has since been fined $14,650 by the NFL for breach of COVID-19 protocols.

Underwood's husband, Mike Fisher, who attended the CMA Awards with her, publicly spoke out in support of Rodgers not being vaccinated.

"I stand with @aaronrodgers12. I believe in the freedom to choose what we put in our bodies and the freedom of conscience," Fisher said on Instagram. "It’s time to fight for our medical freedom and I feel for those that have been fired for choosing medical freedom. People losing their jobs over a medical choice is un-American and unacceptable. We need to stand up now before it’s too late!! #medicalfreedom #istandwithaaronrodgers."

Underwood has not publicly spoken about her stance on the matter, but did like Fisher's post.

Neither Underwood nor Fisher have said whether or not they're vaccinated themselves, but they did walk the red carpet together at the CMA Awards. Underwood also performed her song, "If I Didn't Love You," alongside Jason Aldean.