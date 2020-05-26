Carrie Underwood Says She 'Swore' She'd 'Never' Marry a Hunter

Carrie Underwood broke one of her own rules when she agreed to marry Mike Fisher. The 37-year-old singer and her 39-year-old husband are the subjects of a new, four-part I Am Second series, Mike and Carrie: God and Country, in which they discuss many aspects of their relationship.

"I always swore I would never marry a hunter as a child," Underwood says in the first trailer for the series. "I would never. Not in a million years."

Fisher, a hunter himself, responds to his wife's statement with a good-natured laugh and smile.

According to Underwood, that is just one of the many ways she and the former NHL star "differ drastically."

"I always wanted lots of kids," Fisher says, while Underwood shares, "I was never good with other people's kids. Why would I be good with one of my own?"

The couple now shares two sons -- Isaiah, 5, and Jacob, 1 -- though it wasn't an easy process to start their family.

"She was like, 'I lost the baby.' And I was like, 'Again?'" Fisher says, referencing his wife's three miscarriages in two years. "We had all these mountaintops, but we hadn't had a ton of valleys like this."

"I just had an honest conversation with God," Underwood says. "I was hurt. I told Him how I felt."

In a 2018 interview with CBS Sunday Morning, Underwood opened up about being concerned that her pregnancy with her youngest son was going to end with a miscarriage, too.

"I was like, 'Why on earth do I keep getting pregnant if I can't have a kid? Like, what is this? Shut the door. Like, do something. Either shut the door or let me have a kid,'" she recalled. "And for the first time, I feel like I actually told God how I felt. And I feel, like, we're supposed to do that."

"That was, like, a Saturday. Monday I went to the doctor to confirm another miscarriage and they told me everything was great!" Underwood continued. "And I was like, 'You heard me.' Not that He hasn't in the past. But maybe, I don't know, He heard me."

The first episode of Mike and Carrie: God & Country will premiere Wednesday, May 27 at 8/7c on iamsecond.com.