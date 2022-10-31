Carson Daly Says He's 'Bummed' About Blake Shelton Leaving 'The Voice' (Exclusive)

ET spoke with the Today show host during their Halloween celebration on Monday, and he opened up about the recent news that season 22 of the NBC singing competition will be Shelton's last on the show.

"I hate it," Daly admitted. "He and I obviously developed a great friendship at The Voice. I'm bummed, but I get it."

"When we started the show, we had no idea that it would be this successful," he continued. "We're on twice a year, it's a lot of work. We're lucky to have had him for so long, because most musicians need to tour. He's got business things, we've got another show, Barmageddon, that we did together. So there's a lot going on for him."

Still, Daly admitted that doing the show without Blake "won't be the same." The pair are the only two stars who have been a part of every Voice season since the show began in 2011.

"I don't know who I'm gonna eat my meals with now," he joked. "I'm just gonna have to get a cardboard cutout."

"I'm the last remaining one, I'm going down with The Voice ship," he added. "The show's format is stronger than any of us. It'll be around longer than we will."

The Today show hosts donned Vegas-themed costumes this year, and Daly was done up in his magical best as David Copperfield, revealing that he had an unexpected connection to the iconic magician.

"Twenty years ago, when I was at MTV, he did a special and he asked me to host it: The Tornado of Fire," Daly recalled. "And now 20 years later, I'm gonna be him, and I talked to him on Zoom and we reminisced."

"He looks incredible, I don't," he joked. "He was a huge help, he sent his whole team from Vegas to help us out. We did some sleight-of-hand magic, I made my assistant levitate. It was great... It took a lot of practice."

The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. PT/ET on NBC.