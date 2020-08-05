Cary Elwes Stirs Up Trouble in 'Katy Keene' Season Finale: First Look (Exclusive)

Katy Keene just got a little bit more interesting.

Cary Elwes is shaking things up on The CW drama's freshman finale next week, when he joins the cast of the Riverdale spinoff as the dashing Leo Lacy, heir to the Lacy empire. Only ET has the exclusive first look at Elwes' appearance in "Chapter Thirteen: Come Together."

Elwes' Leo returns to New York City to stir things up for Katy Keene (Lucy Hale) and everyone at the department store. Somewhat of a man of mystery, Leo has secret connections to more than just one of the main characters. Though Leo sweeps into town just in time to upset the status quo in the season finale, that’s only the beginning.

"We're thrilled to welcome Cary Elwes to the Katy Keene family. He's such a tremendous talent and icon -- the perfect addition to our New York fairy tale," executive producer Michael Grassi exclusively tells ET. "He’s also a key player in our season finale’s cliffhanger, shaking up Katy’s world in a major way."

Get your exclusive first look at Elwes on Katy Keene below.

David Giesbrecht/The CW

The season finale of Katy Keene airs Thursday, May 14 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW.

To stay up to date on breaking TV news, sign up for ET's daily newsletter.