Cassie Randolph Files Request for Restraining Order Against Colton Underwood

Cassie Randolph has filed a request for a restraining against Colton Underwood. According to the Los Angeles County Court record obtained by ET, the 25-year-old former Bachelor contestant filed the request against her ex, 28, on Friday.

The type of case is listed as domestic violence prevention without minor children. The hearing in the case is scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 6 at 10:30 a.m.

ET has reached out to reps for Randolph and Underwood.

Randolph and Underwood announced their split back in May after less than two years of dating. At the time, Underwood wrote that "sometimes people are just meant to be friends," while Randolph noted that she and her ex had "decided to remain a part of each other's lives."

A couple of months later, during an episode of The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons -- Ever!, Randolph said she and Underwood were "on good terms and hanging in there."

She later expressed frustration at fans calling her out for disrespecting Underwood and giving "so many details" about her split.

After her interview aired, Underwood called Randolph out for discussing their split publicly.

"When our relationship ended we agreed to handle things as privately as possible as we attempted to navigate our new relationship as friends," he wrote on Instagram. "I chose to do that since we were living in this interim period, but obviously a lot changed this week."

After Underwood's remarks, Randolph took to her Instagram Story to say she did "not wish to create an online petty war."

"Colton, as you know we made an agreement to not publicly discuss our break up. I have honored this, as have you thus far," she wrote. "As some of you may know, I did a GOAT interview this week -- I purposefully remained private and vague out of respect for Colton and our relationship."

"It seems you are subtly engaging in a tactic that peppers in aggressive comments such as 'that obviously changed this week' in order to make me look like the bad one," she added.

She then reiterated her desire for Underwood to "refrain from discussing our relationship," adding, "I would also like to ask that you don't cloud our great, 1 1/2 year relationship with a messy breakup."

Randolph also claimed that Underwood recently informed her that he'll be writing a new chapter of his memoir, The First Time.

"On Monday evening, you informed me you intend to monetize our breakup by writing a new chapter to discuss your experience with COVID (where you stayed in my family's house during your recovery and about our breakup)," she wrote. "You have also refused to give me any sort of approval on the chapter you will be writing, which will heavily feature me... This seems a bit unfair to me. Colton, you can do what you want, but please do not have a double standard."

Randolph concluded her post by asking Underwood to "refrain from prolonging our breakup, or dragging me, when we both know it's unwarranted."

At the time, in a statement to E! News, a rep for Underwood said, "Her accusations are simply not true."

Watch the video below for more on the former couple.