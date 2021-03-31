Cassie Scerbo Says She'd 'Totally Be Down' to Do 'Dancing With the Stars' (Exclusive)

Cassie Scerbo is down to dance! The birthday girl celebrated her big day with a fun celebration attended by Dancing With the Stars pros and friends Gleb Savchenko and Sharna Burgess, which raised the possibility of her potential future involvement.

The actress donned her best '80s workout gear for her fun, neon-soaked retro birthday bash in Malibu on Tuesday, and she opened up to ET's Katie Krause about the possibility of joining Dancing With the Stars.

"You never know! I'm kind of prepared right now, right?" a smiling Scerbo said, referring to her jazzercise-themed ensemble. "I know they did a fun '80s theme last season. I would totally be down to do something like that."

Scerbo added excitedly, "I love dancing. So, we'll see!"

The event itself was held to raise money and benefit Boo2Bullying, an organization with the goal of eradicating bullying among children through education and support systems.

"All of this is for Boo2Bullying, and that's what makes it even more special today, because it's for the cause," she explained. "And I was saying, my birthday wish this year was just to shed light on this."

"It was such a tough year, and cyberbullying was on the rise, suicide rates were on the rise, they still are. It was a really tough year for everyone's mental health," she continued. "And bullying isn't just other people spreading hate towards other people, it's also the hate we sometimes project on ourselves. So, we have to remember the self-bully and I guess that's why it's so important to me."

Scerbo -- who hosts a chat series about bullying, B2B 1on1 -- said that overcoming self-bullying and self-deprecation "is not always easy, and you have to train yourself."

"Self love is just owning everything that you are," she added.

The event was attended by many of Scerbo's famous friends -- including Savchenko, with whom she's sparked romance rumors in recent months following his high-profile divorce from ex-wife Elena Samodanova.

Neither Savchenko or Scerbo have publicly commented or confirmed the speculation regarding their relationship, but the birthday girl said she was looking forward to sharing her special day with him.

"It's so great they want to help the cause," she shared. "I'm so excited he's going to be here teaching [jazzercise], and I'm so excited that Sharna's going to be here as well."

Check out the video below to hear more from Savchenko about why he felt it was important to come out and support the cause.