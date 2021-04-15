Cate Blanchett, Phoebe Waller-Bridge and More to Present at 2021 Independent Spirit Awards (Exclusive)

The 36th Film Independent Spirit Awards may be breaking from tradition this year -- with the ceremony taking place on the Thursday before the Oscars instead of that Saturday -- but one thing remains the same: The Spirit Awards is still tapping Hollywood's biggest stars to hand out awards for indie filmmaking.

In addition to presenting, Odom Jr. will be honored during the ceremony: One Night in Miami director Regina King and her cast, along with the film's casting director, are this year's recipients of the Robert Altman Award.

Dern, meanwhile, is a returning winner as part of Marriage Story's ensemble, which received the Robert Altman Award in 2020. Dern also received a tribute from The Gay Men's Choir, which was the highlight of last year's show, hands down:

Saturday Night Live's Melissa Villaseñor hosts the 2021 Independent Spirit Awards, which air live on Thursday, April 22 at 10:00 p.m. ET on IFC and AMC+. In the meantime, stay tuned to ETonline.com for complete Spirit Awards coverage.