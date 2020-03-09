Cate Blanchett Rewears Multiple Looks From Past Events to the 2020 Venice Film Festival

It's chic to repeat! Cate Blanchett looked to her closet for inspiration on what to wear to the 2020 Venice Film Festival earlier this week. Committed to sustainable red carpet looks, this year's jury president rewore and reimagined some of her iconic gowns for the festival in Italy.

The 51-year-old actress donned a dark navy shimmering Esteban Cortázar gown that she previously wore to the 2015 BFI London Film Festival premiere of her film, Carol. She changed up the look by adding a statement necklace and multiple rings.

The actress' stylist, Elizabeth Stewart, shared on Instagram that Blanchett decided to revisit some of her cherished looks for the festival. Stewart also mentioned that Blanchett and the designer donated the gown to benefit two humanitarian organizations, Facing History and Ourselves and UN Women.

"In her words, Beautiful things can come out of sustainability!" Stewart wrote about Blanchett.

Mike Marsland/WireImage — Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

Additionally on Thursday, Blanchett also wore another look from 2016. However, this time, the Alexander McQueen gown she arrived in to the British Academy Film Awards four years ago was reworked and made as a top with black trousers for the festival. The piece would also be donated to the Venice auction.

Anthony Harvey/Getty Images — Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, many events have either been canceled or postponed or simply have looked a little different with new safety measures put in place. Blanchett was also seen on multiple occasions wearing her face mask before posing for her solo snaps.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

Last month, Blanchett opened up about revisiting some of her old looks for this year's red carpet season.

"I think there is incredible opportunity to reassess processes we’ve taken for granted that were dysfunctional and unsustainable," she told WWD, adding that championing sustainable fashion is "something I’ve been interested in -- built-in obsolescence and the counterpoint to that, which is durability and products that are made well."

See more looks from the Venice Film Festival in the gallery below.