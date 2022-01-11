Cate Blanchett Says a Psychic Predicted Something Major About Her Family

Cate Blanchett's first experience with a psychic had such a chilling effect on her, it simultaneously left her longing for more and wanting nothing to do with it ever again.

The Oscar winner revealed in an interview with W Magazine that over a decade ago, while playing a psychic in Sam Raimi's film The Gift, she decided that was the perfect time to sit for a reading. The subject about fortune telling came up in the interview because her latest project, the Guillermo Del Toro-directed film Nightmare Alley, is fully immersed in that world.

"I'd never even had a reading, so I thought I should," Blanchett explained. "She [the psychic] said some very strange things that didn't make sense at the time, including that I would have four children. Much of what she said came to pass -- and here I am with four children!"

Blanchett and her husband of over 20 years, the Australian playwright Andrew Upton, would go on, as the psychic predicted, to have four children, including three boys -- Dashiell, Roman and Ignatius -- and one girl, Edith.

In the psychological thriller based on the 1946 eponymous novel by William Leslie Graham, Blanchett plays the unscrupulous psychologist Dr. Lilith Ritter who, at first, is hellbent on exposing Stanton Carlisle (Bradley Cooper) as a quack. Before long, they forge a partnership and concoct a plan to scam the wealthy and prey on their vulnerabilities with Carlisle's mentalist act.

With a second brush in the fortune telling world via her new project, it begged the question -- would Blanchett give a psychic another shot, especially considering the first experience foreshadowed her brood?

"Part of me wanted to rush back and see her again," quipped Blanchett, "and part of me never wanted to see her again."