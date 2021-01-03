Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas and More Stunning Celebrity Couples at the 2021 Golden Globes

The couples shined at the 2021 Golden Globe Awards.

Live from The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills and Rainbow Room in New York, a number of twosomes brought the glitz and glamour to Sunday's awards ceremony. Whether showing off their best styles as in-person presenters or making virtual appearances from home, Kevin Bacon andKyra Sedgwick, and This Is Us onscreen husband and wife Sterling K. Brown and Susan Kelechi Watson were among the most fashionable couples.

Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones took the stage together to present from New York. The actress looked fantastic in a black off-the-shoulder gown with a thigh-high slit and black platform heels.

Her husband, on his end, wore a tasteful black suit with dark button-up and black tie.

Bacon and Sedgwick presented from L.A., with the Footloose star looking sleek in a black suit. His ladylove looked ravishing in a sophisticated silky beige Marina Moscone ensemble. She accessorized with Chopard jewelry.

As for the This Is Us co-stars, Watson dressed to impress in a stunning Georges Hobeika fringed dress and Aquazzura heels. She accessorized with a Giuseppe Zanotti clutch. Brown showed off his killer style, wearing a sleek Christian Dior suit.

Isla Fisher and Sacha Baron Cohen were picture perfect from home! The actress brought a pop of color to the celebration, wearing a hot pink Alex Perry gown with Stuart Weitzman heels. She accessorized with dazzling Van Cleef & Arpels jewelry.

The triple nominee Cohen looked sophisticated in a custom Dolce & Gabbana three-piece suit, which he accessorized with an Omega watch.

Gal Gadot and Yaron Varsano were a lovely pair. The Wonder Woman star rocked a flirty, billowing white mini-dress with single-strap silver heels. Gadot completed her look with a Tiffany necklace, diamond ring and earrings. Her husband looked charming in a black suit, white shirt and blue tie.

Leslie Odom, Jr. and Nicolette Robinson were one shining couple. The actor brought his A-game wearing a chocolate brown wool suit, a pale rose shirt and a neon green turtleneck from the Valentino SS21 Couture Haute Couture collection. He accessorized with a Bulgari watch.

His lady love showed off her burgeoning baby bump in a bright yellow gown with black single-strap sandals.

